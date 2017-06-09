The first beta for FreeBSD 11.1 is out right on schedule.
FreeBSD 11.1 is this summer's minor update to FreeBSD 11, although not as significant as the development work and features going into FreeBSD 12. FreeBSD 11.1 is scheduled for release on 26 July while over the next month are still two more betas, at least threee release candidates, and then tagging the final -RELEASE build. So far things are on schedule for getting the release out on time as detailed here.
More details on FreeBSD 11.1 will eventually be filled in here. Those wanting to begin downloading FreeBSD 11.1-BETA1 to begin testing can do so via FreeBSD.org FTP.
