FreeBSD 11.1 Beta Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 10 June 2017 at 07:13 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
The first beta for FreeBSD 11.1 is out right on schedule.

FreeBSD 11.1 is this summer's minor update to FreeBSD 11, although not as significant as the development work and features going into FreeBSD 12. FreeBSD 11.1 is scheduled for release on 26 July while over the next month are still two more betas, at least threee release candidates, and then tagging the final -RELEASE build. So far things are on schedule for getting the release out on time as detailed here.

More details on FreeBSD 11.1 will eventually be filled in here. Those wanting to begin downloading FreeBSD 11.1-BETA1 to begin testing can do so via FreeBSD.org FTP.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
NetBSD 8.0 Is Approaching Release With USB 3.0 Support
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
FreeBSD Lands Support For 64-bit Inodes (ino64 Project)
FreeBSD Made Progress In Q1'2017 On Linuxulator, Nearly 30k Ports
Radeon DRM Driver For DragonFlyBSD Sees Big Update
FreeNAS 11.0 Release Candidate Up For Testing
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May