FreeBSD 10.4 Enters Beta, Release Slated For October
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 19 August 2017 at 07:10 AM EDT. 2 Comments
For those riding the FreeBSD 10 train and not yet prepared to jump on over to FreeBSD 11 with its recent v11.1 release, there is FreeBSD 10.4 being worked on.

Available this weekend is the first beta for FreeBSD 10.4. This is the first beta snapshot of 10.4 while at least two more betas are coming before at least three release candidates and then in early October we should be seeing the official FreeBSD 10.4-RELEASE, per the schedule.

Expect to find many fixes and various other back-ported changes in FreeBSD 10.4. Today's FreeBSD 10.4 BETA1 release can be downloaded via FreeBSD FTP.
