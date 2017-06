Steam Is Now Available In Flatpak Form

For those looking to run Steam in a more isolated/sandboxed environment, Valve's game distribution service can now be easily run in a Flatpak environment.There's been a few different groups investigating Steam in a Flatpak or Snappy environment while this morning Steam appeared on Flathub. Flathub is a build and distribution service around Flatpak.A reader tipped us off to com.valvesoftware.Steam being added to Flathub. Its JSON file is what's interesting if you are curious about what the package allows for Steam, etc.