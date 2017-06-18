Steam Is Now Available In Flatpak Form

For those looking to run Steam in a more isolated/sandboxed environment, Valve's game distribution service can now be easily run in a Flatpak environment.
There's been a few different groups investigating Steam in a Flatpak or Snappy environment while this morning Steam appeared on Flathub. Flathub is a build and distribution service around Flatpak.
A reader tipped us off to com.valvesoftware.Steam being added to Flathub. Its JSON file is what's interesting if you are curious about what the package allows for Steam, etc.
18 Comments