Flatpak 0.8 Released, The Start Of An LTS Stable Branch
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 22 December 2016 at 07:29 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME
Flatpak, formerly XDG-App, is starting to mature and is looking good for 2017. As a sign of the times, lead Flatpak developer Alexander Larsson at Red Hat announced version 0.8 this week and it will be a long-term supported stable branch.

Flatpak 0.8 will continue to receive bug-fixes while Flatpak 0.9 is where the new feature work will go. Larsson is hoping to see Flatpak 0.8 integrated into Debian 9.0 Stretch. Flatpak 0.8 picked up a -y argument to assume yes to avoid interative prompts (great for automation!), support for dependencies when installing bundles, flatpak-builder improvements, and more.

The future is bright for Flatpak with cross-distribution packaging. More details via Larsson's blog while v0.8 details can be found via GitHub.
