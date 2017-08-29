NVIDIA & Co Continue Working On LLVM Fortran "Flang" Compiler

Since earlier this year NVIDIA posted their work on "Flang", an LLVM-based Fortran compiler, to GitHub while now they have done a formal announcement and update about its status.
The Flang compiler is currently living outside of the LLVM tree and this front-end is derived in part from the PGI Fortran compiler. Flang works on Linux with major architectures, supports LLVM 3.9 and later, and the Fortran language is at feature parity with the commercial PGI compiler. There's also nearly full support for OpenMP 4.5 and the performance is competitive with GCC's Fortran compiler.
Some of the work still to take place is more documentation, making sure the Flang code is acceptable to the LLVM coding guidelines, and working towards Fortran 2008 language compliance.
More details on the current state of this Flang LLVM Fortran compiler via this announcement. The code continues to be developed on GitHub.
