Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 7 August 2017 at 08:00 PM EDT. 4 Comments
MOZILLA --
Mozilla's Firefox 55 web browser is now deemed stable while Firefox 56 enters beta and Firefox 57 is the new nightly build.

Firefox 55 features Mozilla's new WebExtensions permissions system, new performance settings have been exposed, new work on theme support, support for WebVR on Windows, performance work on WebExtensions, and more.

Firefox 55 should particularly see performance improvements when dealing with many tabs, quicker start-up, and hopefully lower memory use. There's also a built-in screenshot utility that is gradually being rolled out to Firefox users.

Firefox 55.0 can be downloaded via Mozilla FTP.
