Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 16 June 2017 at 07:09 AM EDT. 22 Comments
MOZILLA --
With Firefox 54 having shipped this week, Firefox 55 is now in beta.

As usual, there are a lot of changes oriented around the modern web including: the CSS transform-box property being exposed by default, support for the text-justify property in CSS, JavaScript SharedArrayBuffer and Atomics are enabled by default, async generator methods are now supported, there's a new Collaborative Scheduling of Background Tasks API, and there is WebVR 1.1 API support but is just on now for the Firefox Windows build. Firefox 55 also has continued security improvements.

Details on the developer changes coming for Firefox 55 can be found via this developer.mozilla.org page. Firefox 55 also has updated WebExtensions.

Firefox 55.0 should be officially released in August.
