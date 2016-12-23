The Firefly-RK3399 Looks Like An Interesting 6-Core ARM 64-Bit Developer Board

Our friends at LoveRPI in conjunction with open-source hardware design firm Firefly have been working on a new, higher-end 64-bit ARM development board.The Firefly-RK3399 is this new product powered by a dual-core Cortex-A72 and quad-core Cortex-A53. Graphics are via an ARM Mali-T860 MP4 quad-core graphics processor. Yes, sad graphics for those hoping for open-source GPU driver support.This board is being officially supported by Android and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. I/O includes HDMI 2.0, PCI Express M.2, DP 1.2, eDP, USB 3.0, and more. Storage varies from 16GB eMMC and 2GB of RAM up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC. Pricing starts out at $139 USD for the base model.

Given the six 64-bit ARM cores and 2+ GB of RAM along with modern Mali graphics, the specs are fairly decent and the pricing isn't bad for being much more powerful than Raspberry Pi like boards. Delivery is expected to begin in March. Those wishing to learn more can do so via this Kickstarter page . Yes, they went for crowd-funding but are already nearly at their $50k goal ($42k as of writing). Thanks to our friend at LoveRPI, I should be getting some hands-on time with the Firefly-RK3399 for some fresh ARM benchmarking on Phoronix soon.