Feral Games Is Hinting At Something New
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 4 May 2017 at 07:18 AM EDT. 10 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
It's been several weeks since last having any interesting new Linux game news to talk about, but Feral Interactive seems to be getting closer to announcing something new for gamers.

Just a few minutes ago on Twitter, Feral tweeted, "No comment... any ideas?" With a ten second video clip of Feral's logo and many bullet holes.


Hopefully we'll learn more soon and it will be another quality Linux game port of the stature like HITMAN, Mad Max, DiRT Rally, etc (and ideally be another benchmark-friendly title...). What game(s) do you hope Feral brings to Linux next?
