Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next

Feral Interactive is soliciting requests for what Linux game ports you would like to see from this British game porting firm.Feral's imaginary "REQUESTINATOR" is active where they are basically issuing a request for comments about future titles you would like to see on Linux or macOS.Of course, it doesn't guarantee you will see the port in the future, but they are looking for a centralized list of what Linux/macOS gamers are interested in seeing right now and about how many are interested.

Among the popular requests so far are Skyrim, Doom 2016, Wolfenstein: The New Order, additional BioShocks, The Witcher 3, Deus Ex: HR, Dark Souls, and others.Those wanting to chip in their two cents to Feral for what games you'd like to see on Linux, let them know via Twitter Reddit , or Facebook