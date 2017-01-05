Fedora Switching Away From Intel X.Org DDX Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 10 January 2017 at 09:43 AM EST. 36 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora is the latest Linux distribution abandoning the xf86-video-intel driver in favor of the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver.

With Fedora Rawhide as of today and obviously then beginning with Fedora 26, the switch is happening from xf86-video-intel to xf86-video-modesetting. Fedora already has been using xf86-video-modesetting for Skylake graphics while now the change-over is happening for all other Intel IGPs.

This move follows Debian and Ubuntu switching away from Intel's DDX in favor of the generic modesetting driver that works with any KMS/DRM adapter.

Confirmation of this switch can be found here. Using the generic -modesetting DDX uses the GLAMOR 2D acceleration over OpenGL, is much less of a maintenance burden, and works rather well on X.Org Server 1.18~1.19. Meanwhile, Intel hasn't issued a stable driver update in three years and their last development snapshot of xf86-video-intel 3.0 is two years old. We've been waiting for some official communication concerning plans for the Intel DDX and if xf86-video-intel 3.0 will ever happen, but it's not looking that way with barely anything going into it these days and more distributions just switching away from using it.
36 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 26 Likely To Receive GCC 7, Other Changes Still Being Devised
Fedora Linux Had A Heck Of A Year, Finally Hitting Wayland-By-Default
DNF 2.0 Package Manager Released
More Fedora 26 Change Proposals: Ruby, Golang 1.8, Go PIE, ZF3
Developers Discuss Future Of CD/DVD Optical Images For Fedora
Fedora 26 Looks At Updating Its CFLAGS / CXXFLAGS
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
Linux Marketshare Up To 3% According To One Popular Website
Steam Linux Client Beta Adds Idle Detection, Updated Vulkan Loader & More
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster