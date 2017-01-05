Fedora is the latest Linux distribution abandoning the xf86-video-intel driver in favor of the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver.
With Fedora Rawhide as of today and obviously then beginning with Fedora 26, the switch is happening from xf86-video-intel to xf86-video-modesetting. Fedora already has been using xf86-video-modesetting for Skylake graphics while now the change-over is happening for all other Intel IGPs.
This move follows Debian and Ubuntu switching away from Intel's DDX in favor of the generic modesetting driver that works with any KMS/DRM adapter.
Confirmation of this switch can be found here. Using the generic -modesetting DDX uses the GLAMOR 2D acceleration over OpenGL, is much less of a maintenance burden, and works rather well on X.Org Server 1.18~1.19. Meanwhile, Intel hasn't issued a stable driver update in three years and their last development snapshot of xf86-video-intel 3.0 is two years old. We've been waiting for some official communication concerning plans for the Intel DDX and if xf86-video-intel 3.0 will ever happen, but it's not looking that way with barely anything going into it these days and more distributions just switching away from using it.
