Fedora is the latest Linux distribution abandoning the xf86-video-intel driver in favor of the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver.With Fedora Rawhide as of today and obviously then beginning with Fedora 26, the switch is happening from xf86-video-intel to xf86-video-modesetting. Fedora already has been using xf86-video-modesetting for Skylake graphics while now the change-over is happening for all other Intel IGPs.This move follows Debian and Ubuntu switching away from Intel's DDX in favor of the generic modesetting driver that works with any KMS/DRM adapter.Confirmation of this switch can be found here . Using the generic -modesetting DDX uses the GLAMOR 2D acceleration over OpenGL, is much less of a maintenance burden, and works rather well on X.Org Server 1.18~1.19. Meanwhile, Intel hasn't issued a stable driver update in three years and their last development snapshot of xf86-video-intel 3.0 is two years old. We've been waiting for some official communication concerning plans for the Intel DDX and if xf86-video-intel 3.0 will ever happen, but it's not looking that way with barely anything going into it these days and more distributions just switching away from using it.