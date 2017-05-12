It's Now Possible To Run Fedora On Chromebooks With Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 12 May 2017 at 07:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
With Wayland now being present on Chrome OS for the Android compatibility layer, modifications to Crouton were made to allow Fedora Workstation with Wayland to run atop these Wayland-enabled Chromebooks.

Using Crouton to load a Linux distribution on a Chromebook/Chromebox no longer has to rely upon using a xorg-server now that Wayland is present on ChromeOS 50+.

Crouton'ed Fedora can now run on Chrome OS with Wayland and utilize GUI applications mixed with Chrome OS windows.

More details in this blog post while the scripts and guide can be found via crouton-fedora-wayland on GitHub. XWayland can also work on this stack for those with X11-dependent applications.
