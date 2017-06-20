Fedora Continues Working On Better NVIDIA Support, PipeWire Could Replace PulseAudio

Christian Schaller of Red Hat has provided an update on some of the feature work that's coming around the corner with Fedora Workstation 26 and other work to land in the future.
In a routine update to the happenings going on around Fedora Workstation, Christian has written a lengthy report about the exciting projects. Some highlights include:
- Better integration with the NVIDIA Linux binary driver is still happening. This is centered around Fedora supporting GLVND and ensuring the driver installation doesn't conflict with the default Mesa stack.
- Fleet Commander as a way to centrally manage Fedora and RHEL desktops via a browser-based UI within Cockpit. Fleet Commander's site will debut with Fedora Workstation 26.
- PipeWire as the project that's the "video equivalent of PulseAudio" and its current focus is now on unifying Linux audio and video. PipeWire plans to start shipping with Fedora Workstation 27. PipeWire is working to fit all use-cases handled now by PulseAudio and JACK.
- Red Hat developer integration.
- Fractional scaling for HiDPI systems on GNOME.
- Better GNOME Shell performance.
- Continued work around Flatpak.
- Atomic Workstation images.
- Improved firmware support.
- HDR support on the Linux desktops.
- Greater codec coverage.
- Battery life improvements.
- Better Qt + GNOME integration.
- Continuing to polish Wayland.
All the details in full via this lengthy blog post.
