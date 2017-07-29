It Will Still Take Fedora A Few More Releases To Switch Off Python 2

Finalizing Fedora's switch from Python 2 to Python 3 by default is still going to take several more Fedora release cycles and should be done by the 2020 date when Python 2 will be killed off by upstream.
While much of Fedora's Python code is now compatible with Py3, the /usr/bin/python still points to Python 2, various python-* packages still mean Python 2, and the end game is to eventually get rid of Python 2 from Fedora but that is even further out.
By Fedora 30 the latest proposal is to have eliminated the python- prefix from Python 2 packages and /usr/bin/python from the shebangs. By Fedora 32 in H1'2020 is when they hope to switch Python to refer to Python3, and then not until around Fedora 33 or later is when they might get rid of Python 2.
More details on these plans via this Fedora Wiki page and the matter is also being discussed on Fedora devel.
