Fedora Planning To Make NVIDIA Driver Easier, Full HDR Support On Linux

With the fantastic Fedora 26 release out the door, Red Hat's Christian Schaller has recapped some of the highlights during the Fedora 26 development and a look ahead.
Fedora 26 jives very well with the NVIDIA proprietary driver thanks to GLVND, the easy access to the Negativo17 repository, etc, but Christian says they are still working to make it even easier. He wrote, "We do plan on listing the NVidia driver in GNOME Software soon without having to manually setup the repository, so soon we will have a very smooth experience where the Nvidia driver is just a click in the Software store away for our users." Of course, by default, they will continue to use the Nouveau driver but it will be drop dead easy to switchover.
Another highlight of Schaller's post is reaffirming their commitment to seeing good HDR (High Dynamic Range) support on the Linux desktop. As covered previously, Linux still has a lot of work ahead for HDR displays on Linux.
As a sidenote, we received our first HDR capable monitor in the office this week, a Dell Ultrasharp UP2718Q. We have another one already ordered and we should be bringing in more in the next Months. This means we can finally seriously kick off figuring out the plumbing work and update the userland stack to have full HDR support under Linux for both media creation and consumption.
More Fedora 26 commentary via Christian's blog.
