Fedora 25/26 Will Soon Receive The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 July 2017 at 10:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
For users of Fedora 25 and Fedora 26, the Linux 4.12 kernel will soon be sent down as a stable release update.

Fedora is continuing in their tradition of sending down major kernel releases as updates to existing Fedora stable releases. Linux 4.12 will be available to F25 and F26 users while F24 will continue using Linux 4.11 until that OS reaches its end-of-life state.

Developer Justin Forbes confirmed that Linux 4.12 will be available via stable channels soon for Fedora 25/26.

If you don't remember what's great about this few week old kernel, see our Linux 4.12 feature overview.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
It Didn't Make It For Linux 4.13, But A New Random Number Generator Still In The Works
Linux 4.13-rc1 Kernel Released
UBIFS Gets Statx Support, Better Encryption In Linux 4.13
Linux 4.13 Thermal Management Sees Some Improvements For CPU_Cooling
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
The Changes So Far Of The Linux 4.13 Kernel
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
Fedora Planning To Make NVIDIA Driver Easier, Full HDR Support On Linux
The KDE Components Not Yet Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language