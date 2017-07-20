For users of Fedora 25 and Fedora 26, the Linux 4.12 kernel will soon be sent down as a stable release update.
Fedora is continuing in their tradition of sending down major kernel releases as updates to existing Fedora stable releases. Linux 4.12 will be available to F25 and F26 users while F24 will continue using Linux 4.11 until that OS reaches its end-of-life state.
Developer Justin Forbes confirmed that Linux 4.12 will be available via stable channels soon for Fedora 25/26.
If you don't remember what's great about this few week old kernel, see our Linux 4.12 feature overview.
