Fedora's FESCo Is Okay With Fedora 26 In The Windows Store

At Microsoft's Build 2017 Conference this week they announced plans to bring Ubuntu, SUSE, and Fedora to the Windows Store. This would make it easier to deploy these Linux distributions on their Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in an easier manner than currently.
Right now the WSL / "Bash for Windows" is mostly focused on Ubuntu but SUSE and Fedora are also getting attention too. With the upcoming addition of adding these Linux distributions to the Windows Store, it will be easier for students and developers to setup the WSL environment.
At Friday's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo), they talked about the outlook. The official statement FESCo decided upon for the matter is, "FESCo is okay with adding Fedora on Windows disk image in f26. Assuming that its not invasive and does not take away from other deliverables," from the meeting minutes.
