Fedora Drafts A New Mission Statement

Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller is working on updating the Fedora Project Mission.
The draft proposal for the new Fedora mission statement comes down to:
Fedora creates an innovative platform that lights up hardware, clouds, and containers for software developers and community members to build tailored solutions for their users.
Fedora's original mission statement from 2003 meanwhile was:
to work with the Linux community to build a complete, general purpose operating system exclusively from open source software
The new mission statement isn't yet finalized while more on Matthew Miller's thoughts can be found via this council-discuss thread.
1 Comment