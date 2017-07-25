Fedora Modular Server "Boltron" Preview Release Now Available
25 July 2017
Say hello to Fedora Boltron.

Fedora developers have announced the first preview release of Boltron, their Modular Server effort. Fedora Modular Server is aiming to separate the lifecycle of applications from each other and the operating system itself. This is part of Fedora's broader modularity efforts while this Boltron preview today is about the server components.

Fedora Boltron builds off OCI containers, system containers, and Flatpaks for its modularity efforts. Boltron is currently available as a container image, ISO, or QCOW image.

Those wishing to learn more about this Fedora Modular Server Preview can see today's announcement, the download area, or the changes page with more technical details on the implementation.
