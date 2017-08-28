Fedora 28 Is Aiming To Be Released By Mid-May

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has been working to firm up the release schedule for the Fedora 28 Linux operating system update due out in Q2'2018.
There was some concern whether the proposed Fedora 28 schedule would work in favor of the compiler toolchain team in ensuring GCC 8.0 will be ready in time for Fedora 28, but it does look like that should work out.
So if all goes as planned and Fedora 28 isn't forced back by any delays, this release will happen on 8 May 2018. Meanwhile, the Fedora 27 release is expected to happen by the end of October.
To make the mid-May release happen, Fedora developers are planning their F28 mass rebuild at the end of January, the branching from Rawhide around 20 February, the beta release by the end of March, and the final freeze around 17 April.
The Fedora 28 release schedule for now can be found via this FESCo ticket.
2 Comments