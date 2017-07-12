Fedora Developers Begin Talking About Their 28 & 29 Releases For 2018
While Fedora 26 just shipped yesterday, developers are already talking about their very early release estimates for Fedora 28 and Fedora 29 in 2018.

The Fedora 27 schedule has been firmed up for a while now and puts the change checkpoint completion deadline on 1 August, beta freeze on 5 September, beta release on 26 September, and the estimated release date for Fedora 27 at 24~31 October.

Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller has now laid out "super drafty" release schedules for F28 and F29 based on the fact they like early May and late October releases. The May/October cadence allows them to avoid major public holidays while also being timed nicely around GNOME releases, GCC updates in the spring, etc. They try to hit these targets, but release delays often interfere.

The proposed Fedora 28 release date is 8 May with the beta release on 3 April. The Fedora 29 release date is talked about for 23~30 October with a beta release on 18 September. But delays are often what interfere with those milestones. These release schedules also assume that the "no alpha" policy works well when being tested for the F27 cycle, otherwise there is the chance for more hiccups in the schedule.

The discussion around these Fedora releases for 2018 can be found via this devel thread. So far there is some concern though whether GNOME 3.26 will be ready for Fedora 27, the planned OpenSSL migration for F27 might not be done in time, whether GCC delays should delay Fedora releases, etc.
