A Number Of Fedora 27 Features Get Pushed Back To Fedora 28
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 11 August 2017 at 03:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Due to delays in the Fedora 26 release pushing it back by more than one month, the Fedora 27 schedule is rather tight with the change completion deadline having already been earlier this month and the Fedora 27 branching from Rawhide taking place in four days.

Rawhide on 15 August will then begin the early work towards Fedora 28 while the branched Fedora 27 packages can go on to stabilize. The current Fedora 27 schedule is anticipating a beta release on 19~26 September, the final freeze on 10 October, and to push out the official release hopefully on 24 October.

With the feature change deadline having passed, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee today pushed back a number of incomplete features from Fedora 27 to Fedora 28. Among the delays include:

- 32-bit UEFI support (while retaining 64-bit kernel/user-space) is being postponed to Fedora 28 unless the Wiki page just wasn't updated to reflect it already being done.

- The "noarch" Erlang packages have been deferred to Fedora 28.

- The deadline for packaging more graphical applications as Flatpaks has been pushed now to three days before next month's F27 beta freeze.

- Packaging Rust applications and libraries will not happen now until F28.

- Java 9 has been deferred to Fedora 28, which makes sense considering only this week the Java JDK9 release candidate made it out.

- The deadline for coming together as a modular release has also been extended until just before the beta freeze.

- PHP 7.2 has been deferred until Fedora 28.

- The focus on reducing the initial GNOME/installer setup redundancy has been deferred.

More details via this week's meeting minutes.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora Will Soon Decide The Fate Of Its i686 Kernel
It Will Still Take Fedora A Few More Releases To Switch Off Python 2
NVIDIA Makes It Easier On Fedora To Try GNOME With EGLStreams On Wayland
Fedora Modular Server "Boltron" Preview Release Now Available
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory
Oracle Reportedly Laying Off More Solaris & ZFS Staff