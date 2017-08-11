A Number Of Fedora 27 Features Get Pushed Back To Fedora 28

Due to delays in the Fedora 26 release pushing it back by more than one month, the Fedora 27 schedule is rather tight with the change completion deadline having already been earlier this month and the Fedora 27 branching from Rawhide taking place in four days.
Rawhide on 15 August will then begin the early work towards Fedora 28 while the branched Fedora 27 packages can go on to stabilize. The current Fedora 27 schedule is anticipating a beta release on 19~26 September, the final freeze on 10 October, and to push out the official release hopefully on 24 October.
With the feature change deadline having passed, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee today pushed back a number of incomplete features from Fedora 27 to Fedora 28. Among the delays include:
- 32-bit UEFI support (while retaining 64-bit kernel/user-space) is being postponed to Fedora 28 unless the Wiki page just wasn't updated to reflect it already being done.
- The "noarch" Erlang packages have been deferred to Fedora 28.
- The deadline for packaging more graphical applications as Flatpaks has been pushed now to three days before next month's F27 beta freeze.
- Packaging Rust applications and libraries will not happen now until F28.
- Java 9 has been deferred to Fedora 28, which makes sense considering only this week the Java JDK9 release candidate made it out.
- The deadline for coming together as a modular release has also been extended until just before the beta freeze.
- PHP 7.2 has been deferred until Fedora 28.
- The focus on reducing the initial GNOME/installer setup redundancy has been deferred.
More details via this week's meeting minutes.
