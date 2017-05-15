Printing Improvements Being Planned For Fedora 27

Red Hat developers have already begun working on printing improvements that will benefit Fedora 27 later this year.
While GNOME 3.24 / Fedora 26 gains a new printing module for the GNOME Control Center, there is still planned work around printer sharing to share a printer over the network. Besides sharing a printer with other desktops on the network, there is also hopes of allowing printer sharing with mobile devices.
Red Hat developer Jiri Eischmann who will be one of the contributors working on the printing improvements is interested in hearing your Linux printer feedback, including if you use Google Cloud Print. See Jiri's blog post if you are interested in the planned Fedora printer work and sharing your feedback.
1 Comment