Fedora 27 Could See More GUI Apps As Flatpaks

With Fedora 27 we are likely to see broader support for Flatpaks and more of Fedora's graphical applications distributed in Flatpak form.
With Fedora 26 coming out next week and the F27 change approval process moving along, one of the latest proposals is for graphical applications as Flatpaks. "This change is to enable package maintainers to build Flatpaks of their applications and make those Flatpaks available for installation."
The Fedora developers involved are hoping this will lead to a more modular Fedora, applications choosing their library/dependency versions best suited/tested for their application, better upgrade paths, and the more rugged upgrade experience compared to just RPMs.
This is part of Fedora's wider Flatpak goals for the future of Linux app packaging/distribution.
Flatpak continues maturing and it will be interesting to see its adoption and usage by year's end.
