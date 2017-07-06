Fedora 27 Looks To Add 32-bit UEFI Support

While Fedora was among the first Linux distributions shipping with UEFI support, it's only been supported with 64-bit UEFI as is the vast majority of the systems out there capable of. But there remains a minority of systems with 64-bit CPUs that only support 32-bit UEFI and Fedora 27 is looking to finally support that combination.
It's been a few years since hearing much about 32-bit UEFI on 64-bit systems, Fedora 27 could be the release where it's finally supported on the Fedora side. In fact, with the time it's taken them to getting around to this, I am surprised they are now aiming at supporting it. It was back in 2014 for Linux 3.15 when the kernel added EFI mixed mode support and four years since Ubuntu was looking at the same functionality.
There's this new F27 change proposal about adding said support, "There are quite a few 32 bit UEFI x86 systems out there, so this will allow Fedora to run on more hardware. Some well known examples are: The Asus Transformer T100TA, HP Stream 7 and Dell Venue 8 Pro 5830."
The 32-bit UEFI GRUB boot-loader support can then go on and boot the 64-bit Linux kernel.
