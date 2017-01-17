Fedora 26 Planning For A Modular Server Preview

Fedora Linux has been pursuing a path of modularity whereby modules provide different software purpose/functionality and are integrated/tested at the module level and a unit of delivery itself. With the Fedora 26 release they are hoping to provide a Fedora Modular Server preview build.
For more information on Fedora's modularity push, see this Wiki page for extensive information on this long-standing goal as well as their FAQ area.
Being planned now is to have a Modular Server Preview ready to go for Fedora 26. The default Fedora Server will continue to be there for F26 while this modularized server will be available for those wanting to try it out. The plans they are drafting to have a preview image of the F26 Modular Server Preview can be found from this change page, "modularity is attempting to disconnect the lifecycle of applications from 1) each other 2) the operating system while still maintaining the ease of use of a typical Linux Distro."
