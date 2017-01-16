LXQt Spin Proposed For Fedora 26
A new spin/flavor has been proposed for Fedora 26, one integrating the LXQt desktop environment.

For those late to the party, LXQt is the formation of the LXDE and Razor-qt projects and built around the Qt5 tool-kit. Fedora currently has an LXDE spin while this proposed Fedora LXQt would continue to co-exist alongside the existing LXDE version. Christian Dersch who proposed the LXQt spin explained, "LXDE spin will exist until its maintainer will stop it, LXQt is independent from LXDE spin. So nobody is forced to change ;) Also both projects are maintained upstream so there is no reason to drop anything here."

The Fedora LXQt proposal was volleyed today onto the Fedora-devel list. This change proposal still needs to be evaluated by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) before a decision will be made about its viability for F26. All of what this new spin entails is documented via the Fedora Wiki.

Fedora has packaged LXQt since F22 but so far hasn't been promoted to its own unofficial spin. Those wishing to learn more about the upstream desktop project can visit lxqt.org.
