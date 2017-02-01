GNOME 3.24, LDC 1.1 & Minimal Container Image Proposed For Fedora 26
1 February 2017
There are more fairly last-minute change/feature proposals for Fedora 26.

It should come as no surprise at all, but for formalities, there is the change proposal for GNOME 3.24 in Fedora 26. As usual, Fedora sticking to the latest GNOME upstream components for their Fedora Workstation releases. GNOME 3.24 is working on many improvements including better Wayland support, updated GNOME System Settings, ownCloud integration in some components, UI improvements to Epiphany, and a whole lot more as we've been covering in many articles.

Another recent change proposal being submitted is LDC 1.1 for Fedora 26. LDC 1.1 is the latest release of the LDC D language compiler. Fedora has been lagging behind in its D language support while this would at least update it for F26.

Other changes include setting the Kerberos KCM credential cache by default and producing a minimal container image of Fedora 26.

Fedora 26 is currently planned for release on 6 June while the alpha freeze is 28 February, the alpha release on 14 March, and the beta release on 9 May.
