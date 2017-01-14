FESCo Approves More Feature Changes For Fedora 26

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved more features for Fedora 26 at Friday's meeting.
Newly-approved work for Fedora 26 includes:
- Switching OpenLDAP from NSS to OpenSSL.
- Using pkgconf as the system pkg-config implementation.
- The Base Runtime plan was accepted. "We will deliver the first release of Base Runtime, a module providing base operating system features that application level modules can build and depend on. This module will be the foundation of the new modular Fedora 26 Server release."
- The default build mode of Golang in Fedora is now to be set as buildmode=pie for producing Position Independent Executables.
The only change on the table not approved at Friday's meeting was deferring the matter of changing the Fontconfig cache directory. This matter of changing the path from /var/cache/fontconfig to /usr/lib/fontconfig/cache will be revisited next week.
More details on the newly-approved changes for Fedora 26 via this mailing list post. Those wanting to see a complete overview of what's being worked on for this next Fedora Linux release due out in June, visit the Fedora 26 changes page.
