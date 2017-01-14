FESCo Approves More Feature Changes For Fedora 26
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 14 January 2017 at 06:54 AM EST. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved more features for Fedora 26 at Friday's meeting.

Newly-approved work for Fedora 26 includes:

- Switching OpenLDAP from NSS to OpenSSL.

- Using pkgconf as the system pkg-config implementation.

- The Base Runtime plan was accepted. "We will deliver the first release of Base Runtime, a module providing base operating system features that application level modules can build and depend on. This module will be the foundation of the new modular Fedora 26 Server release."

- The default build mode of Golang in Fedora is now to be set as buildmode=pie for producing Position Independent Executables.

The only change on the table not approved at Friday's meeting was deferring the matter of changing the Fontconfig cache directory. This matter of changing the path from /var/cache/fontconfig to /usr/lib/fontconfig/cache will be revisited next week.

More details on the newly-approved changes for Fedora 26 via this mailing list post. Those wanting to see a complete overview of what's being worked on for this next Fedora Linux release due out in June, visit the Fedora 26 changes page.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 25 Switching Over To Using GLVND For Mesa, Happier NVIDIA Driver Installation
Fedora 26 Likely To Receive GCC 7, Other Changes Still Being Devised
Fedora Switching Away From Intel X.Org DDX Driver
Fedora Linux Had A Heck Of A Year, Finally Hitting Wayland-By-Default
DNF 2.0 Package Manager Released
More Fedora 26 Change Proposals: Ruby, Golang 1.8, Go PIE, ZF3
Popular News
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster