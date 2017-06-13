Fedora 26 Beta Released

After multiple delays, the first beta of Fedora 26 is now officially available.
Among the many changes to find with Fedora 26 Beta is switching over to GCC 7, the Blivet GUI is now used by the Anaconda installer, various security improvements, GNOME 3.26 is in use, Fedora Atomic improvements, and more.
New spins for the Fedora 26 cycle include a Fedora LXQt edition as well as a Fedora Python Classroom Lab edition.
More details on the Fedora 26 Beta release via the mailing list announcement.
Fedora 26 is currently scheduled for release on 11 July, assuming no further delays. The final freeze is set for 27 June.
1 Comment