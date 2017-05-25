Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 May 2017 at 03:33 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Fedora is continuing in their common release theme of delays...

Fedora 26 Beta has been delayed, pushing back the rest of the milestones by at least one week. At today's Go/No-Go meeting, it was decided Fedora 26 Beta is a no-go due to blocker bugs. Bugs delaying this beta release include GNOME Shell crashing in the middle of gnome-initial-setup, Anaconda installer issues around LVM/LUKS, Cloud images missing, and a few others.

There will be another meeting on 1 June to determine if Fedora 26 Beta is ready to ship by that point. Details via this mailing list post.

Fedora 26 Beta had originally been scheduled to ship on 9 May but it was pushed back during the alpha delays, which were delayed three times. Fedora 26 Beta might now ship on 6 June while the final release is expected for 4 July, one month later than originally planned, assuming no further delays.
