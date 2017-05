Fedora is continuing in their common release theme of delays...Fedora 26 Beta has been delayed, pushing back the rest of the milestones by at least one week. At today's Go/No-Go meeting, it was decided Fedora 26 Beta is a no-go due to blocker bugs. Bugs delaying this beta release include GNOME Shell crashing in the middle of gnome-initial-setup, Anaconda installer issues around LVM/LUKS, Cloud images missing, and a few others.There will be another meeting on 1 June to determine if Fedora 26 Beta is ready to ship by that point. Details via this mailing list post Fedora 26 Beta had originally been scheduled to ship on 9 May but it was pushed back during the alpha delays, which were delayed three times. Fedora 26 Beta might now ship on 6 June while the final release is expected for 4 July, one month later than originally planned, assuming no further delays.