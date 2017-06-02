Fedora 26 Beta Delayed Again, Final Pushed Out To Mid-July

Last week Fedora 26's beta was delayed and today they have needed to still postpone this beta release due to bugs.
Pushing the Fedora 26 Beta back for a second week also impacts the later milestones, including the final GA release. This latest delay pushes Fedora 26 final out to 11 July, assuming no further delays this release cycle. Fedora 26 originally was due for release next week, 6 June, but delays have pushed the final release out by more than one month. But for those that have been around the Fedora camp a while, delays are rather common and it's been a number of years since a Fedora Linux release was last shipped on time.
The last major bug blocking Fedora 26 Beta is this issue causing RPM hangs after updating to GLIBC 2.25. The F26 beta bug list can be viewed here.
Another Go/No-Go meeting will be held next week to determine if F26 Beta is ready to ship. The updated F26 schedule can be found on the Fedora Wiki.
