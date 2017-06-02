Fedora 26 Beta Delayed Again, Final Pushed Out To Mid-July
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 2 June 2017 at 12:53 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
Last week Fedora 26's beta was delayed and today they have needed to still postpone this beta release due to bugs.

Pushing the Fedora 26 Beta back for a second week also impacts the later milestones, including the final GA release. This latest delay pushes Fedora 26 final out to 11 July, assuming no further delays this release cycle. Fedora 26 originally was due for release next week, 6 June, but delays have pushed the final release out by more than one month. But for those that have been around the Fedora camp a while, delays are rather common and it's been a number of years since a Fedora Linux release was last shipped on time.

The last major bug blocking Fedora 26 Beta is this issue causing RPM hangs after updating to GLIBC 2.25. The F26 beta bug list can be viewed here.

Another Go/No-Go meeting will be held next week to determine if F26 Beta is ready to ship. The updated F26 schedule can be found on the Fedora Wiki.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Printing Improvements Being Planned For Fedora 27
It's Now Possible To Run Fedora On Chromebooks With Wayland
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
Java 9 Tech Preview Planned For Fedora 27
Fedora Drafts A New Mission Statement
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks