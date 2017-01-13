Fedora 25 Switching Over To Using GLVND For Mesa, Happier NVIDIA Driver Installation
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 13 January 2017 at 01:58 PM EST. 13 Comments
FEDORA --
A Mesa update coming down the pipe for Fedora 25 Linux users will see GLVND support enabled by default.

GLVND, of course, being the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch library. This is the NVIDIA-led effort that was also supported by upstream Mesa/X.Org developers for in effect a "new OpenGL Linux ABI" for allowing multiple Linux OpenGL drivers to happily co-exist on the same system. This makes things much easier than having different drivers overwriting the libGL files, complications with driver installation/uninstall, etc. It was long overdue but finally was seeing upstream support in 2016.

The latest Mesa supports a GLVND-based installation and the NVIDIA proprietary driver has also been supporting GLVND installation. The main driver lacking GLVND support to date is the AMDGPU-PRO driver.

Anyhow, as brought up in this Fedora devel thread, next week a Mesa update is coming to F25 that will switch it to using GLVND. It won't mean much of a difference if you just always use the out-of-the-box Mesa drivers on Fedora, but this is good news for those installing the NVIDIA Linux driver (and eventually, AMDGPU-PRO).
13 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 26 Likely To Receive GCC 7, Other Changes Still Being Devised
Fedora Switching Away From Intel X.Org DDX Driver
Fedora Linux Had A Heck Of A Year, Finally Hitting Wayland-By-Default
DNF 2.0 Package Manager Released
More Fedora 26 Change Proposals: Ruby, Golang 1.8, Go PIE, ZF3
Developers Discuss Future Of CD/DVD Optical Images For Fedora
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated