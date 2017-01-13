Fedora 25 Switching Over To Using GLVND For Mesa, Happier NVIDIA Driver Installation

A Mesa update coming down the pipe for Fedora 25 Linux users will see GLVND support enabled by default.
GLVND, of course, being the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch library. This is the NVIDIA-led effort that was also supported by upstream Mesa/X.Org developers for in effect a "new OpenGL Linux ABI" for allowing multiple Linux OpenGL drivers to happily co-exist on the same system. This makes things much easier than having different drivers overwriting the libGL files, complications with driver installation/uninstall, etc. It was long overdue but finally was seeing upstream support in 2016.
The latest Mesa supports a GLVND-based installation and the NVIDIA proprietary driver has also been supporting GLVND installation. The main driver lacking GLVND support to date is the AMDGPU-PRO driver.
Anyhow, as brought up in this Fedora devel thread, next week a Mesa update is coming to F25 that will switch it to using GLVND. It won't mean much of a difference if you just always use the out-of-the-box Mesa drivers on Fedora, but this is good news for those installing the NVIDIA Linux driver (and eventually, AMDGPU-PRO).
