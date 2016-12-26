Fedora Linux Had A Heck Of A Year, Finally Hitting Wayland-By-Default

This year was quite the year for Red Hat's Fedora Linux distribution with the successful launches of Fedora 24 and 25, the later including Wayland-by-default with the Fedora 25 Workstation release atop GNOME 3.22.Fedora had a terrific year I'd say, and I'm sure most of you would agree. Fedora 25 is quite a polished and reliable release even with switching to Wayland by default. I am running Fedora 25 on my most-main system and couldn't be happier with it and its solid Linux desktop experience. Looking ahead to next year, GNOME 3.24 is shaping up nicely, Flatpak continues advancing, and F26 is shaping up nicely so far. Though there still is talk of potentially shifting Fedora to doing one major release per year rather than two, but those negotiations are ongoing.Of the 98 original Fedora news articles on Phoronix, here are the top 12 for those wishing to look back at the past year:The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has decided that Fedora 25 will indeed ship the Wayland display server by default in place of the X.Org Server.Fedora developers appear to be among those analyzing Intel's Clear Linux distribution for the performance optimizations made.Kevin Martin of the Fedora Project has written a status update and plan around the "Wayland-by-default" effort for Fedora 24.While many developers worked very hard in trying to make GNOME 3.20 default to using Wayland rather than an X.Org Server for Fedora 24, this isn't going to happen.Fedora 25 is nearly complete and this afternoon we should hear whether it will be formally released next week or will be pushed back one week due to lingering blocker bugs. Nevertheless, I've been carrying out more tests on Fedora 25 on multiple test systems in recent days and have been very pleased with this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution release.The default browser choice for Fedora Linux has once again come up again with some no longer even wanting Mozilla Firefox within the package repository.Fedora's DNF package manager that succeeded Yum officially in Fedora 22 is going to go through a phase of being rewritten in C.Fedora 25 was officially christened this morning.Yesterday we wrote that it looked like Fedora 24 would be delayed and today FESCo has indeed decided to delay the release and all milestones by two weeks, but it might be dragged out to at least three weeks.Back in January was a look at How Close Fedora Is To Switching To Wayland By Default while this week is an update about the issues still blocking Wayland from becoming the default for the next Fedora Linux release.Fedora 25 has been on track for using Wayland by default and that was better firmed up this week. It's looking almost definitive next month's Fedora 25 release will be the first tier-one desktop Linux distribution using Wayland by default on supported systems in place of the X.Org Server.While the Tegra X1 is the latest and greatest NVIDIA SoC out there currently, the Tegra K1 is still a beauty and still blows many other ARM boards out of the water. If you happen to have a Tegra K1 Chromebook, it's possible to get Fedora 23 Linux running on there with a bit of hacking.