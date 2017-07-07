FSF Certifies Another Batch Of Old Hardware For Respecting Your Freedom
7 July 2017
The Free Software Foundation has endorsed fifteen "new" devices under their Respects Your Freedom (RYF) certification.

These new devices though amount to another supplier selling old, refurbished ThinkPad laptops shipping with Libreboot and using the FSF-approved Trisquel Linux distribution. The ThinkPad X200, X200T, X200s, T400, T400s, and T500 are among the models being spun by this company, Technoethical, which is a Romanian-based firm. The X200T is the first "tablet" receiving the FSF RYF blessing.

Pricing on these refurbished laptops from Technoethical are €478~618. The T200 and T400 docking stations were also certified as were some WiFi adapters.

Details on these newly endorsed items by the FSF via today's blog post.
