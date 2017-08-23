FP64 Support Revised For R600g Gallium3D Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 August 2017 at 07:22 AM EDT. 10 Comments
RADEON --
While the Radeon HD 5000/6000 series were advertised as supporting up to OpenGL 4.4 and are supported that way by the Catalyst / Radeon Software proprietary driver, the Mesa R600g driver has only exposed OpenGL 3.3 (with the exception of the HD 5800 / 6900 series) due to lacking FP64 support. That emulated FP64 support is now stepping ahead for the R600g driver.

Elie Tournier is the developer who previously worked on a "soft" FP64 implementation for Mesa using pure GLSL. Tournier is now working for Collabora where among his tasks is working on FP64 support that could be used by the R600 Gallium3D driver. If R600g gets FP64 landed, these graphics cards could then be up to OpenGL 4.1 support right now, similar to the HD 5800/6900 series due to their real FP64 hardware.

While not yet ready to be merged, Elie Tournier today sent out the work-in-progress patches for soft FP64 support in R600g. There are some accuracy issues with this double-precision floating point support and some operations crashing the system, among other early shortcomings, but the support is advancing.

There are 47 patches for this soft FP64 support so far, which amounts to over twenty-two thousand lines of code, most of which is in Mesa's GLSL compiler code. With it being in shared code paths, this FP64 support could still be utilized by other drivers/hardware lacking native FP64 support.

Blocking R600g from OpenGL 4.2 support is shader_atomic_counters and shader_image_load_store support while there are more extensions still blocking R600g from seeing OpenGL 4.3+.

Those wanting to check out this latest work can find the patches via Mesa-dev.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.0.2 Released With Vega Support
More Vega/GFX9 Fixes Posted For RADV Vulkan Driver
Vega 10 Huge Page Support, Lower CS Overhead For AMDGPU In Linux 4.14
Mesa Temporarily Disabling Support For Vega In RADV Vulkan Driver
Radeon X.Org Driver Gets Fixed Up To Always Allow Page-Flipping With TearFree
More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For Linux 4.14 DRM-Next
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released