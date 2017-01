The Xiph.Org crew rung in 2017 by releasing FLAC 1.3.2 as the newest version of this free lossless audio codec.FLAC 1.3.2 has some undefined behavior fixes as spotted by UBSAN, greater hardening via fuzz testing, has a variety of internal code fixes, and the libraries have several fixes too.This mostly maintenance release is the first update to FLAC in two years since the v1.3.1 release.More details on the changes for FLAC 1.3.2 can be found via Xiph.Org