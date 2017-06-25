VP9 Added To VA-API's Encode Capabilities For FFmpeg

The latest Git code for FFmpeg now supports VA-API accelerated VP9 encoding.
VA-API VP9 encode capabilities were introduced last year to this Video Acceleration API to complement the existing VP9 decode support. GStreamer was quick to enable the VP9 encode support while now FFmpeg has finally supported it too.
On the hardware side, Intel's Kabylake graphics support accelerated VP9 encoding.
The VP9 support was added to FFmpeg's vaapi_encode code with this commit. VA-API encoders supported by FFmpeg include H.264, HEVC, MJPEG, MPEG2, VP8, and VP9.
10 Comments