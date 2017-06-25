VP9 Added To VA-API's Encode Capabilities For FFmpeg
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 25 June 2017 at 07:21 AM EDT. 10 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
The latest Git code for FFmpeg now supports VA-API accelerated VP9 encoding.

VA-API VP9 encode capabilities were introduced last year to this Video Acceleration API to complement the existing VP9 decode support. GStreamer was quick to enable the VP9 encode support while now FFmpeg has finally supported it too.

On the hardware side, Intel's Kabylake graphics support accelerated VP9 encoding.

The VP9 support was added to FFmpeg's vaapi_encode code with this commit. VA-API encoders supported by FFmpeg include H.264, HEVC, MJPEG, MPEG2, VP8, and VP9.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
Opus 1.2 Audio Codec Officially Released
Opus 1.2 Audio Codec Enters Beta
Kodi 17.2 Released To Fix Security Issue, Bugs
OpenShot 2.3.3 Fixes Many Stability Issues
GStreamer 1.12 Makes Its Stable Debut
SRT Video Transport Protocol Open-Sourced
Popular News
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
Steam Is Now Available In Flatpak Form
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Built With PIE
With Linux 4.12, Clouds/VMs Backed By NVMe Storage Should Be Much Faster