F2FS Preparing To Introduce New "Secure Erase" Functionality
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 14 July 2020 at 07:05 AM EDT. 11 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
A new feature that's been in development for a while with the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) looks set to land with the forthcoming Linux 5.9 cycle.

F2FS_IOC_SEC_TRIM_FILE is a new ioctl for allowing secure TRIM/DISCARD erase of specific files. In case of DISCARD not being supported, zeroing out of the data range for the regular file is performed.

This interface is intended to be used as a "secure erase" feature for the file-system if wanting to securely wipe a file from disk. Of course, it will still be up to user-space for supporting and making use of the ioctl.

Wiring up of F2FS_IOC_SEC_TRIM_FILE is within the F2FS dev branch meaning it should arrive for Linux 5.9.
11 Comments
Related News
"ATGC" Aims To Offer Greater Garbage Collection Efficiency For F2FS
Reiser5 Pursuing Selective File Migration For Moving Hot Files To High Performance Disks
Bcachefs Linux File-System Seeing Performance Improvements, Other Progress
EXT4 Per-Inode DAX Support Sent In As A Last Minute Linux 5.8 Addition
Linux 5.8 To Allow For Faster Xen 9pfs Performance
Linux 5.8 To Support Emulating MLC NAND Flash Memory As SLC
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands