The latest Linux 4.12 merge window pull request worth talking about is that of the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates.
F2FS for Linux 4.12 has a variety of enhancements, mostly in regards to different aspects of the file-system's performance. As usual, there are also many bug fixes.
= EnhancementAll the F2FS details for this next kernel cycle can be found via the kernel mailing list. Fresh Linux file-system benchmarks will come on Phoronix once the 4.12 merge window has passed.
- disable heap-based allocation by default
- issue small-sized discard commands by default
- change the policy of data hotness for logging
- distinguish IOs in terms of size and wbc type
- start SSR earlier to avoid foreground GC
- enhance data structures managing discard commands
- enhance in-place update flow
- add some more fault injection routines
- secure one more xattr entry
= Bug fix
- calculate victim cost for GC correctly
- remain correct victim segment number for GC
- race condition in nid allocator and initializer
- stale pointer produced by atomic_writes
- fix missing REQ_SYNC for flush commands
- handle missing errors in more corner cases
