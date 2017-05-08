F2FS Is Ready With Various Enhancements For Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 8 May 2017 at 03:48 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The latest Linux 4.12 merge window pull request worth talking about is that of the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates.

F2FS for Linux 4.12 has a variety of enhancements, mostly in regards to different aspects of the file-system's performance. As usual, there are also many bug fixes.
= Enhancement
- disable heap-based allocation by default
- issue small-sized discard commands by default
- change the policy of data hotness for logging
- distinguish IOs in terms of size and wbc type
- start SSR earlier to avoid foreground GC
- enhance data structures managing discard commands
- enhance in-place update flow
- add some more fault injection routines
- secure one more xattr entry

= Bug fix
- calculate victim cost for GC correctly
- remain correct victim segment number for GC
- race condition in nid allocator and initializer
- stale pointer produced by atomic_writes
- fix missing REQ_SYNC for flush commands
- handle missing errors in more corner cases
All the F2FS details for this next kernel cycle can be found via the kernel mailing list. Fresh Linux file-system benchmarks will come on Phoronix once the 4.12 merge window has passed.
