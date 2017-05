= Enhancement

- disable heap-based allocation by default

- issue small-sized discard commands by default

- change the policy of data hotness for logging

- distinguish IOs in terms of size and wbc type

- start SSR earlier to avoid foreground GC

- enhance data structures managing discard commands

- enhance in-place update flow

- add some more fault injection routines

- secure one more xattr entry



= Bug fix

- calculate victim cost for GC correctly

- remain correct victim segment number for GC

- race condition in nid allocator and initializer

- stale pointer produced by atomic_writes

- fix missing REQ_SYNC for flush commands

- handle missing errors in more corner cases

The latest Linux 4.12 merge window pull request worth talking about is that of the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates.F2FS for Linux 4.12 has a variety of enhancements, mostly in regards to different aspects of the file-system's performance. As usual, there are also many bug fixes.All the F2FS details for this next kernel cycle can be found via the kernel mailing list . Fresh Linux file-system benchmarks will come on Phoronix once the 4.12 merge window has passed.