Fedora 27 Workstation Planning For Being Better VirtualBox Guest

If the latest change proposal is approved by FESCo, Fedora Workstation 27 will play nicer out-of-the-box with Oracle VM VirtualBox.
Planned for Fedora 27 is to ship the VirtualBox guest drivers and tools by default in Fedora Workstation.
The VirtualBox Guest Additions can already be installed rather easily on Fedora, but with Fedora Workstation 27 we could find its default kernel package supporting the guest drivers as well as the user-space tools for proper VirtualBox support.
Those wanting to learn more about these proposed Fedora VirtualBox plans can see this F27 Change Wiki page. Fedora 27 is due for release in November.
