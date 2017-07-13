Fedora 27 Is Hoping For A Unified Database For DNF
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 13 July 2017 at 07:13 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
While the DNF 2.0 package manager is found with this week's Fedora 26 release, DNF developers aren't done with changes to the package manager for Fedora.

With the Fedora 27 cycle they are hoping to accomplish a unified database for DNF in handling package management. Currently, DNF makes use of obsolete Yum databases and related to that PackageKit is also using the Yum databasses in a "very hacky way" while the goal is to provide a new, unified package database.

Called the SWDB or "Unified Software database for DNF and PackageKit", they hope this SQLite-driven database can replace yumdb, history.sqlite, and groups.json as the existing multiple databases used during the package management process on Fedora.


The hope is this new unified database will be faster, use less disk space, offer better DNF/PackageKit integration, better database integration, and other benefits.

More details on the unified database plans for DNF via this Fedora Wiki change page as well as more details on this GSoC 2017 page.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora Developers Begin Talking About Their 28 & 29 Releases For 2018
Fedora 27 Might Do Away With 32-Bit Kernel Builds
Fedora 27 Could See More GUI Apps As Flatpaks
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Fedora 27 Workstation Planning For Being Better VirtualBox Guest
Fedora 27 Looks To Add 32-bit UEFI Support
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04