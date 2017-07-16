Fedora 27 Will See 32-bit UEFI, Glibc 2.27, Bay/Cherry Trail Improvements
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) on Friday approved a number of the early change proposals for Fedora 27.

With Fedora 26 having been released this week, Fedora 27 is now heating up. Among the changes approved at this week's FESCo meeting for F27 included:

- The 32-bit UEFI plans have been approved.

- More of Fedora's GUI apps could turn up as Flatpaks.

- Dropping of the 256term.sh and 256term.csh workarounds.

- Glibc 2.26 will be used by Fedora 27.

- Improvements for Fedora 27 on Intel Cherrytrail and Baytrail hardware. This comes down to fixing issues around battery monitoring, touchscreens, audio, and other peripheral components commonly not working on Baytrail and Cherrytrail systems running Linux.

- The Host and Platform changes as part of Fedora's modular release initiative was approved. As well, the other modular release and modular server related change proposa.s

- Removal of SSH-1 support from OpenSSH clients.

- Samba AD will be available on Fedora 27, the open-source implementation for Active Directory.

All of the details from this week's meeting via the Fedora meeting minutes.
