Etnaviv DRM Driver Reverse-Engineers Performance Counters Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 June 2017 at 07:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Etnaviv contributor Christian Gmeiner has posted a set of 21 patches for implementing support for performance counters within this reverse-engineered Vivante DRM graphics driver.

Vivante GPUs do not provide good performance counters support natively so adding this capability to Etnaviv is a bit hairy and the performance domains and signals are then exported to user-space via two new ioctls to user-space.

Those interested in performance counters support for Etnaviv can learn more via this patch series.
