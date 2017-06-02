Etnaviv DRM Driver Reverse-Engineers Performance Counters Support

Etnaviv contributor Christian Gmeiner has posted a set of 21 patches for implementing support for performance counters within this reverse-engineered Vivante DRM graphics driver.
Vivante GPUs do not provide good performance counters support natively so adding this capability to Etnaviv is a bit hairy and the performance domains and signals are then exported to user-space via two new ioctls to user-space.
Those interested in performance counters support for Etnaviv can learn more via this patch series.
Add A Comment