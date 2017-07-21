Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Now Has Mainline Support For ETC2 Compression
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 July 2017 at 06:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
With Mesa 17.2 expected to be branched before the week is through, expect a lot of last-minute feature activity for new work getting into this next quarterly update for Mesa 3D.

Etnaviv, the open-source reverse-engineered driver stack for Vivante graphics, has picked up mainline ETC2 support. Back in May I wrote about ETC2 patches for Etnaviv now with the deadline looming for Mesa 17.2 branching, that code has been merged.

ETC2 compressed textures are now handled by Etnaviv Gallium3D with GC3000+ graphics hardware. GC2000 isn't currently supported since its decoder is reportedly buggy and the Etnaviv drivers don't yet have a workaround.

Supporting this means of texture compression also puts Etnaviv Gallium3D driver one step closer to being able to advertise OpenGL ES 3.0 compliance.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Revised DRI3 v1.1 Modifiers Support For Mesa
libdrm 2.4.82 Released With New AMDGPU APIs, Intel Cannonlake/Coffeelake IDs
Vulkan 1.0.54 Lands In Mesa For Intel ANV, Some RADV Extensions
Mesa 17.1.5 Brings More Fixes To Open-Source GPU Driver Users
EXT_external_objects For Mesa Updated, Fixes SteamVR OpenGL Crash
Mesa 17.1.5 Is Coming This Week
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
Fedora Planning To Make NVIDIA Driver Easier, Full HDR Support On Linux
The KDE Components Not Yet Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language