Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Now Has Mainline Support For ETC2 Compression

With Mesa 17.2 expected to be branched before the week is through, expect a lot of last-minute feature activity for new work getting into this next quarterly update for Mesa 3D.
Etnaviv, the open-source reverse-engineered driver stack for Vivante graphics, has picked up mainline ETC2 support. Back in May I wrote about ETC2 patches for Etnaviv now with the deadline looming for Mesa 17.2 branching, that code has been merged.
ETC2 compressed textures are now handled by Etnaviv Gallium3D with GC3000+ graphics hardware. GC2000 isn't currently supported since its decoder is reportedly buggy and the Etnaviv drivers don't yet have a workaround.
Supporting this means of texture compression also puts Etnaviv Gallium3D driver one step closer to being able to advertise OpenGL ES 3.0 compliance.
