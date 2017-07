Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Now Has Mainline Support For ETC2 Compression

With Mesa 17.2 expected to be branched before the week is through, expect a lot of last-minute feature activity for new work getting into this next quarterly update for Mesa 3D.Etnaviv, the open-source reverse-engineered driver stack for Vivante graphics, has picked up mainline ETC2 support. Back in May I wrote about ETC2 patches for Etnaviv now with the deadline looming for Mesa 17.2 branching, that code has been merged.ETC2 compressed textures are now handled by Etnaviv Gallium3D with GC3000+ graphics hardware. GC2000 isn't currently supported since its decoder is reportedly buggy and the Etnaviv drivers don't yet have a workaround.Supporting this means of texture compression also puts Etnaviv Gallium3D driver one step closer to being able to advertise OpenGL ES 3.0 compliance.