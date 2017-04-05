Lucas Stach has sent in the Etnaviv DRM updates to DRM-Next that will target the Linux 4.12 kernel, just in time for this weekend's DRM deadline.
There are two new features coming for this reverse-engineered Vivante DRM driver: cooling support and explicit fencing. The cooling support is allowing the Vivante GPU cores to throttle on system thermal overload, in order to reduce the heat output. The explicit fencing support is another pleasant addition and based upon Freedreno MSM's fencing implementation.
That's about it this time around for this open-source community-driven driver project dri-devel. Linux 4.12 overall is shaping up to be another exciting kernel series especially on the DRM front.
