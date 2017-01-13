In time for this weekend's feature freeze of Mesa 17.0, the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver has landed in Mesa Git after years of work on this reverse-engineered, open-source driver stack.
Etnaviv Gallium3D is the user-space 3D driver to this reverse-engineered Vivante community-written driver. The Etnaviv DRM driver has already been mainlined in the Linux kernel and the libdrm support readied while on Thursday the actual Gallium3D driver landed so there is the OpenGL / OpenGL ES support for hardware making use of Vivante graphics IP.
Among the Vivante cores supported are the GC880, GC1000, GC2000, and GC3000. This driver is about 15k lines of new code for Mesa on top of all the code found in the kernel and libdrm.
In addition to the Gallium3D driver itself, the render-only library was also merged to Mesa Git.
Great to see Vivante as the latest mainline success story of what lots of reverse-engineering and community effort can achieve for open-source graphics.
