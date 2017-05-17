The Etnaviv Gallium3D driver for Vivante graphics cores now has patches available for ETC2 texture compression.
Wladimir J. van der Laan has been working on ETC2 texture compression support for Etnaviv Gallium3D. The ETC2 support with a newly-published patch is supported for Vivante GC2000 designs and newer.
This also puts the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver as one step closer towards reaching OpenGL ES 3.0 support. The GCNano is capable of OpenGL ES 3.0 while the GC800 and higher are capable of OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance from a hardware perspective.
The ETC2 patch for those interested can be found on Mesa-dev. Great seeing this reverse-engineered, community-developed driver continuing to advance.
