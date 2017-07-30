The Etnaviv Driver Is Beginning To Work Out For Android Users

The Etnaviv open-source driver stack that provides reverse-engineered graphics driver support for Vivante graphics cores is working now not only on conventional Linux distributions but also Android environments.
Collabora has been working on some improvements in this space and a few days ago recapped some of the highlights going into Etnaviv for i.MX6 and Android.
Some of the recent work includes modifiers support now in Mesa, the enablement for Android is now upstream, better stability on Android with i.MX6 hardware, performance diagnostics support, various Mesa Gallium3D driver improvements, and better EGL support for Android.
For those with Vivante hardware, you can learn more on the recent efforts via this blog post.
