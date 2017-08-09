Ethereum Ethminer Performance With Radeon & GeForce OpenCL - August 2017

Here are my latest Ethereum Ethminer benchmarks for those interested in mining this cryptocurrency using OpenCL on AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs.These are my latest Ethereum mining benchmarks that just finished up this morning. Radeon tests were done using the latest ROCm binaries on Ubuntu 16.04. The Radeon cards tested were the R9 290, RX 480, RX 560, RX 580, and R9 Fury. Yes, there will be Ethereum benchmarks on the Radeon RX Vega on launch day when that time comes. On the NVIDIA side was their 384.59 driver on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with the GeForce GTX 960, GTX 970, GTX 980, GTX 980 Ti, GTX 1050, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1080, and GTX 1080 Ti.

All the benchmarks were facilitated via the Phoronix Test Suite Additionally, the Phoronix Test Suite was monitoring GPU temperatures, AC system power consumption, and generating performance-per-Watt metrics.Vega could quite possibly beat the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti with Ethminer given AMD's strong OpenCL performance with ROCm. It will be interesting to see later this month. Anyhow, this is the current state of things with the latest OpenCL Linux drivers.Here were the GPU temperatures during testing... Of course, the GPU temperatures can vary a lot depending upon the AIB's cooling system and/or after-market cooling.And the overall AC system power consumption during the Ethereum benchmarking process.Very interestingly, the performance-per-Watt. This should be another interesting metric with Vega, but for now the GeForce GTX 1070 is leading when its comes to efficiency.A Phoronix Test Suite module also provided the current performance-per-dollar for Ethereum GPU mining, but this is a bit of a mess considering the lack of availability currently for most Radeon Polaris graphics cards... Prices for both NVIDIA and AMD were based on selections at Amazon.Stay tuned for more interesting tests ahead.